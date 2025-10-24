×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'Conned' yet again: Schools face exams without, slashed State funds

By Lewis Nyaundi | Oct. 24, 2025

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere during the launch of 2025 national examinations and assessments. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

A standoff is brewing between the government and public schools over the delayed release of capitation funds, putting the smooth administration of this year’s national examinations and assessments at risk.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Capitation Funds Ministry of Education National Examinations KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori
.

Latest Stories

Why lecturers are demanding Sh7.9 billion
Why lecturers are demanding Sh7.9 billion
Education
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
Why cyber law is a tool to silence Gen Z's bold online activism
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila Odinga's last 72 hours
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Raila Odinga's last 72 hours
Why Parliament must craft law to end disputes on engagement of citizens
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Why Parliament must craft law to end disputes on engagement of citizens
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Release my son: Father pleads for activist Bob Njagi held in Uganda
How William Ruto is facing the same storm that haunted Uhuru's reign
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How William Ruto is facing the same storm that haunted Uhuru's reign
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved