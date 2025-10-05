Ministry warns against malpractice as national exams set to begin on October 21

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba when he appeared before the Senate plenary, on October 1, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has issued a stern warning against malpractice ahead of the national examination season scheduled to begin on October 21, 2025.

The Ministry of Education committed to transparency, and collective responsibility in protecting the credibility of Kenya’s national examinations.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok urged education stakeholders, including teachers, parents, security officers, and local administrators — to work together to ensure credible examinations across the country.

“As we go into the exam period, I want to urge all of us to remain vigilant,” said Prof Bitok.

“Let us play our respective roles and stand firm so that we deliver credible exams beginning October 21. This is a national duty that requires our collective commitment.”

The PS emphasized that the credibility of national examinations reflects the values and integrity of the education system.

“We must work together to ensure exams are delivered with transparency and honesty,” he said.

“This is the only way to protect the future of our children and uphold the trust of parents and communities in our education outcomes.”

Bitok called on head teachers, invigilators, and examination officers to strictly adhere to Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) regulations and avoid shortcuts that could compromise results.

He revealed that the government has enhanced monitoring mechanisms and deployed a multi-agency team to safeguard the integrity of the exams.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said preparations for this year’s examinations were at an advanced stage, with more than 3.4 million candidates expected to sit for various national assessments.

The CS noted that 1,298,089 learners will sit for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), 1,130,669 for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and 996,078 candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

“We look forward to your support in delivering a seamless and credible examination and assessment process,” said Ogamba.

“Let’s work together to ensure that the outcome reflects the honest work of our students. Any attempt to compromise exam integrity will not only destroy the future of our learners but also undermine our education system.”

He assured Kenyans that all necessary logistical and security measures were in place to prevent exam leaks, impersonation, or malpractice.

“We have enhanced security at all storage and distribution centers,” Ogamba said, adding that regional and county directors of education had been instructed to coordinate closely with county commissioners and security agencies to monitor exam administration.

Prof Bitok reiterated that the ministry’s goal was not only to deliver credible examinations but also to reinforce the values of honesty and discipline among learners. “Integrity in examinations is not negotiable,” he said.

“Let every teacher, parent, and student know that success achieved through honesty is what builds character and strengthens our nation.”

He further called for unity among all education partners to support the process.

“This is a shared responsibility. We must all play our part from invigilators ensuring fairness, to parents creating a supportive environment at home, and security officers maintaining vigilance. Together we can ensure that Kenya’s exams remain a symbol of integrity and excellence.”