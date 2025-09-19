Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm

Teachers' Service Commission's Ag CEO Eveleen Mitei before the National Assembly's Committee on Education at Committee Room, Continental House on June 19th, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A fresh storm is brewing over the Sh20 billion teachers’ medical scheme as the government plans to migrate all tutors to the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA) by 1 December.

This means that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has about 72 days to roll out plans for moving all teachers to the new plan.