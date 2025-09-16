×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Debate erupts over teachers' meeting with Ruto at State House

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 16, 2025
President William Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki when he met teachers at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The recent meeting between teachers and President William Ruto at State House has sparked mixed reactions, with leaders and commentators divided over its intent and outcome.

Unionist and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion defended the meeting, dismissing claims that it was politically motivated.

Speaking during an interview on KTN Prime, Sossion stated that State House is a public institution where the Head of State is free to engage with citizens on matters of national importance.

“State House is the people’s institution, and people are free to engage the Head of State on key national issues at all times. It has never happened that teachers are privileged to have a high-level policy meeting with the president, like it happened,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Sossion further argued that the September 13 meeting was consistent with President Ruto’s 2022 campaign pledges to education stakeholders. 

“To me, the event that happened was by design from what the president did in 2022 by negotiating and signing a charter with education stakeholders,” he added.

However, Advocate Willis Otieno took a contrasting view, criticizing the event as political theatre. 

He claimed that teachers were subjected to poor treatment, alleging that they were made to wait long hours without food before receiving Sh10,000 handouts.

“How can you have teachers meeting in State House and you give them Sh10,000 after spending a whole day and some of them the whole night without a meal? Yet you are not paying attention to the issue of what are we doing to improve our education system?” Otieno questioned.

He accused the government of reducing teachers to political pawns.

 “You bring them as props, photo ops to show people that you have support. It’s a shame,” he said.

The debate follows public outcry after images circulated online showing teachers queuing overnight at State House, raising concerns over whether the dignity of the teaching profession is being undermined in pursuit of political optics.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ruto Meets Teachers Teachers at State House Wilson Sossion
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
58 mins ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 8 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 8 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved