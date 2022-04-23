× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2021 KCSE: The return of Mang'u High School to the top

EDUCATION
By Betty Njeru | Apr 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
The 2021 KCSE top student, Ndeda Obura of Mang'u High School is carried shoulder high in celebration. [Willy Lusighe, Standard]

Mang’u High School in Juja, Kiambu County has bounced back to its winning streak in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Mang’u produced the top student in the country, Ndeda Obura, who scored Grade A of 87.167 points.

“He was a great, competitive, and disciplined kid. We expected him to perform just as great,” the school principal John Kuria told KTN News on Saturday.

The public school produced three students in the top 15 nationally.

KEEP READING

Job Ngara came third countrywide, posting Grade A of 87.116 points while Caleb Mutethia was number 13 out of 15 nationally with Grade A of 87.057 points.

The school posted a mean score of 10.284 in the 2021 KSCE results, compared to 10.279 in the 2020 KSCE. 500 students sat the exam.

According to Mr Kuria, Mang’u produced some 110 A plain, 156-A minus, 94 B+, 77 B, 36 B-, 19 C+, 7 C, and 2 C-.

“We are proud and happy for the results posted. We had three students among the top and overall mean grade was equally great,” Kuria stated.

Teachers and parents of Mang'u High School celebrate the 2021 KCSE results. [Kimani Githuku, Standard] 

The principal also highlighted that the school performed better than in the 2020 KCSE exam when they had just two students among the top 15 nationally.

In the 2020 national examination, Mang’u emerged third nationally with a mean score of 10.279. The school produced 42 A, 134 A- and 106 B+ to make a strong comeback.

Closely following in Mangu’s winning ways is Kenya High School, which produced four out of 15 top students nationally.

Some 145,145 candidates scored a minimum university grade of C+ in the 2021 examination, qualifying for placement.

From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday, April 23 congratulated some eight students who turned around their low KCPE grades.
For better leadership let's revamp Kenya School of Government
We cannot make giant development strides if we do not walk into knowledge and deploy that knowledge to all sectors of our society.

