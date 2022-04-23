2021 KCSE: The return of Mang'u High School to the top

The 2021 KCSE top student, Ndeda Obura of Mang'u High School is carried shoulder high in celebration. [Willy Lusighe, Standard]

Mang’u High School in Juja, Kiambu County has bounced back to its winning streak in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Mang’u produced the top student in the country, Ndeda Obura, who scored Grade A of 87.167 points.

“He was a great, competitive, and disciplined kid. We expected him to perform just as great,” the school principal John Kuria told KTN News on Saturday.

The public school produced three students in the top 15 nationally.

Job Ngara came third countrywide, posting Grade A of 87.116 points while Caleb Mutethia was number 13 out of 15 nationally with Grade A of 87.057 points.

The school posted a mean score of 10.284 in the 2021 KSCE results, compared to 10.279 in the 2020 KSCE. 500 students sat the exam.

According to Mr Kuria, Mang’u produced some 110 A plain, 156-A minus, 94 B+, 77 B, 36 B-, 19 C+, 7 C, and 2 C-.

"We are proud and happy for the results posted. We had three students among the top and overall mean grade was equally great," Kuria stated.

The principal also highlighted that the school performed better than in the 2020 KCSE exam when they had just two students among the top 15 nationally.

In the 2020 national examination, Mang’u emerged third nationally with a mean score of 10.279. The school produced 42 A, 134 A- and 106 B+ to make a strong comeback.

Closely following in Mangu’s winning ways is Kenya High School, which produced four out of 15 top students nationally.

Some 145,145 candidates scored a minimum university grade of C+ in the 2021 examination, qualifying for placement.

