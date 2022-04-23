× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

List of Top 15 candidates nationally in 2021 KCSE exam

EDUCATION
By Brian Okoth | Apr 23rd 2022 | 1 min read

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha releasing the 2021 KCSE exam results at KNEC Headquarters in Nairobi on April 23, 2022. [Standard]

One thousand one hundred and thirty-eight (1,138) candidates scored the coveted Grade A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced on Saturday, April 23.

Out of this number, 349 were female and 789 were male, Magoha said.

He released the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

Some 145,000 students scored the minimum grade for university admission.

KEEP READING

Below is a list of the Top candidates (all scored Grade A Plain):

  1. Ndeda Obura (Mang’u High School): 87.167
  2. Timothy Mukuha (Alliance High School): 87.139
  3. Job Ngara (Mang’u High School): 87.1
  4. Kamau Chege (St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Kitale) 87
  5. Ramadhan Musa (Light Academy): 87
  6. Muendo Mutheu (Kenya High School): 87.086
  7. Ian Toyota (Kakamega High School): 87.08
  8. Rita Shekina (Kenya High School): 87.079
  9. Mshindi Ouma (Light Academy): 87
  10. Brenda Cherotich (Kipsigis Girls’ High School): 87
  11. Job Ngatia (Strathmore School): 87
  12. Ariona Adaga (Kapsabet Boys’ High School): 87
  13. Mutethia Caleb (Mang’u High School): 87
  14. Melanie Nelima (Kenya High School)
  15. Millicent Wamuru (Kenya High School)
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mwai Kibaki funeral plans unveiled
Former President Mwai Kibaki will be buried on Saturday, April 30 in Othaya, Nyeri County.
How to check 2021 KCSE results
Send an SMS containing a student’s Index Number to 20076 to get his or her 2021 KCSE results.

MOST READ

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Joy for twins who got As from different schools

By Nathan Ochunge | 21 minutes ago

Joy for twins who got As from different schools
Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law

By Sharon Owino | 41 minutes ago

Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law
The return of Mang'u High School to the top

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

The return of Mang'u High School to the top
From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

By Fred Kagonye | 5 hours ago

From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC