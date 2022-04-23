List of Top 15 candidates nationally in 2021 KCSE exam
EDUCATION
By Brian Okoth
| Apr 23rd 2022 | 1 min read
One thousand one hundred and thirty-eight (1,138) candidates scored the coveted Grade A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced on Saturday, April 23.
Out of this number, 349 were female and 789 were male, Magoha said.
He released the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.
Some 145,000 students scored the minimum grade for university admission.
Below is a list of the Top candidates (all scored Grade A Plain):
- Ndeda Obura (Mang’u High School): 87.167
- Timothy Mukuha (Alliance High School): 87.139
- Job Ngara (Mang’u High School): 87.1
- Kamau Chege (St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Kitale) 87
- Ramadhan Musa (Light Academy): 87
- Muendo Mutheu (Kenya High School): 87.086
- Ian Toyota (Kakamega High School): 87.08
- Rita Shekina (Kenya High School): 87.079
- Mshindi Ouma (Light Academy): 87
- Brenda Cherotich (Kipsigis Girls’ High School): 87
- Job Ngatia (Strathmore School): 87
- Ariona Adaga (Kapsabet Boys’ High School): 87
- Mutethia Caleb (Mang’u High School): 87
- Melanie Nelima (Kenya High School)
- Millicent Wamuru (Kenya High School)
