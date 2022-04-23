× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

PHOTOS: Best performing 2021 KCSE candidates

EDUCATION
By Too Jared | Apr 23rd 2022 | 3 min read
The top candidate in the 2021 KCSE examination Jeriel Ndeda celebrates with his family and friends. He scored an A (Plain) at Mang'u High School. [Willy Lusige, Standard]

Jeriel Ndeda of Mang'u High School is the top candidate in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with a mean score of 87.167 points.

Ndeda emerged the overall best performer from a pool of 831,015 candidates who sat the examination, according to Education CS George Magoha.

1,137 other candidates scored the coveted A (plain) grade including Alliance High School's Timothy Mukuha Kamau, who emerged second with a mean score of 87.139, and Job Ngara Kamau of Mang'u who came a distant third with 87.116.

David Chege Kamau of St Joseph's Boys High School - Kitale came fourth with 87.104 points, followed by Musa Tepo Ramadhan of Light Academy (87.103), Cicily Muendo Mutheu of Kenya High School (87.086) and Ian Mwai Toyota of Kakamega School (87.084), respectively. 

KEEP READING

Other top performers in the test that was administered between February 28 and April, 2022, where 25,045 students scored B (plain), 39,683 B- (minus), 59,843 C+ (plus), 81,345 C (plain), 51,213 C- (minus), 58,506 D+ (plus), 73,909 D (plain), 93,466 D- (minus) and E, 19,573, are:

Bridget Gathoni Gitia

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Loreto High School, Limuru

Gitonga Alex Kamau

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Mangu High School in Kiambu County.

Bertha Muthoni Muturi

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Kabarak High School.

Kiptoo William

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at St. Anthony Boys - Kitale.

Nyaigoti Yvonne Nyanchama

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Limuru Girls.

Ngigi Joseph Karuga

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi High School – Mbiruri.

Nyegenye Gerri Resula

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Kabarak High School.

Arweya Arnold Obwori

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kisii High School.

Wabwire Khwaka Tatyana

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Pangani Girls.

Ariona Adanga Pritie

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kapsabet Boys High School.

Bill Morgan Munyekenye

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi High School – Mbiruri.

Nyandwaro Innocent Nyandieka

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kapsabet Boys – Nandi.

Nyaga Pascal Njiru

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi High School – Mbiruri.

Job Mugane

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Strathmore School.

Njagi Victor Murimi

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi high School – Mbiruri, Embu.

Benedict Waweru Mwangi

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Mang'u High School, Nairobi.

Anthony Njuguna Muhoro

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kiamaina Day Secondary, Nakuru County.

Solitei Tanchu Sinkeet

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Nairobi School.

Anastasia Muthoni Kimathi

She scored an A (minus) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Graceland Girls Nyahururu, Laikipia.

Wesonga Kevin Ouma

He scored an A (minus) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Booker Academy.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

6,000 TSC internship jobs up for grabs, CEO Nancy Macharia says
Nancy Macharia said the National Treasury has okayed the release of Sh1.2 billion which will be used in hiring and paying the 6,000 interns.
From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday, April 23 congratulated some eight students who turned around their low KCPE grades.

MOST READ

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Joy for twins who got As from different schools

By Nathan Ochunge | 22 minutes ago

Joy for twins who got As from different schools
Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law

By Sharon Owino | 42 minutes ago

Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law
The return of Mang'u High School to the top

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

The return of Mang'u High School to the top
From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

By Fred Kagonye | 5 hours ago

From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC