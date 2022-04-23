PHOTOS: Best performing 2021 KCSE candidates

The top candidate in the 2021 KCSE examination Jeriel Ndeda celebrates with his family and friends. He scored an A (Plain) at Mang'u High School. [Willy Lusige, Standard]

Jeriel Ndeda of Mang'u High School is the top candidate in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with a mean score of 87.167 points.

Ndeda emerged the overall best performer from a pool of 831,015 candidates who sat the examination, according to Education CS George Magoha.

1,137 other candidates scored the coveted A (plain) grade including Alliance High School's Timothy Mukuha Kamau, who emerged second with a mean score of 87.139, and Job Ngara Kamau of Mang'u who came a distant third with 87.116.

David Chege Kamau of St Joseph's Boys High School - Kitale came fourth with 87.104 points, followed by Musa Tepo Ramadhan of Light Academy (87.103), Cicily Muendo Mutheu of Kenya High School (87.086) and Ian Mwai Toyota of Kakamega School (87.084), respectively.

Other top performers in the test that was administered between February 28 and April, 2022, where 25,045 students scored B (plain), 39,683 B- (minus), 59,843 C+ (plus), 81,345 C (plain), 51,213 C- (minus), 58,506 D+ (plus), 73,909 D (plain), 93,466 D- (minus) and E, 19,573, are:

Bridget Gathoni Gitia

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Loreto High School, Limuru

Gitonga Alex Kamau

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Mangu High School in Kiambu County.

Bertha Muthoni Muturi

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Kabarak High School.

Kiptoo William

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at St. Anthony Boys - Kitale.

Nyaigoti Yvonne Nyanchama

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Limuru Girls.

Ngigi Joseph Karuga

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi High School – Mbiruri.

Nyegenye Gerri Resula

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Kabarak High School.

Arweya Arnold Obwori

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kisii High School.

Wabwire Khwaka Tatyana

She scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Pangani Girls.

Ariona Adanga Pritie

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kapsabet Boys High School.

Bill Morgan Munyekenye

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi High School – Mbiruri.

Nyandwaro Innocent Nyandieka

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kapsabet Boys – Nandi.

Nyaga Pascal Njiru

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi High School – Mbiruri.

Job Mugane

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Strathmore School.

Njagi Victor Murimi

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Moi high School – Mbiruri, Embu.

Benedict Waweru Mwangi

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Mang'u High School, Nairobi.

Anthony Njuguna Muhoro

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Kiamaina Day Secondary, Nakuru County.

Solitei Tanchu Sinkeet

He scored an A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Nairobi School.

Anastasia Muthoni Kimathi

She scored an A (minus) in the 2021 KCSE exam. She studied at Graceland Girls Nyahururu, Laikipia.

Wesonga Kevin Ouma

He scored an A (minus) in the 2021 KCSE exam. He studied at Booker Academy.

