List: Kenya's top sub-county schools, best underage students in 2021 KCSE
By Fred Kagonye
| Apr 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
Several underage students (those aged 16 or below) scored top grades in the just-released 2021 KCSE results.
Brenda Cherotich of Kispsigis Girls’ High School was the best student in this category, scoring an A (plain) of 87.66 points.
Nyakeore Secondary School in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County was the best sub-county school in the country, scoring a mean score of 65.2.
In the topmost grades (B+ and above), more male learners were represented than their female counterparts.
One thousand one hundred and thirty-eight (1,138) candidates scored A plain in the 2021 KCSE exam.
Out of this number, 349 were female and 789 were male.
Under the A-(minus) category, 2,154 female candidates scored the second-best grade, while male learners were 3,819.
Under the B+(plus) category, 5,199 female learners scored the third-best grade, while 8,264 male candidates scored the grade.
Below is the list of Kenya’s best sub-county schools and underage students in the 2021 KCSE exam.
Sub-County schools
Nyakeore Secondary School – Nyanza – 65.2
Kebulonik Secondary School – Rift Valley - 57.9
Banisa Mixed Secondary School – North Eastern - 51.3
Manyatta Mixed Secondary School – Eastern - 50.6
Shibanga Mixed Secondary School – Western - 50.5
Heni Secondary School – Central - 46
Mary Happy Day School – Nairobi - 41.4
Alfarsy Girls Secondary School – Coast - 36.2
Underage students
Brenda Cherotich – Kipsigis Girls’ High School – 87.66
Brian Ndeto – Starehe Boys’ Centre and School – 86.7
Muendo Jane Mutheu – St. Therese Mbooni Girls’ High School- 86.6
Arnold Felix Oguda Oketch – Kabianga High School – 86.5
Mutua Fabian Mutisya – Mang’u High School – 86.4
Njuguna Mercy Wanjiku – Pangani Girls’ High School – 85.9
Mutuku Gloria Wavinya – Alliance Girls’ High School – 85.8
Njuguna Victor Mburu – Murang’a High School – 85.7
Nthenya Dotty Sweetie – Kenya High School – 85.6
Nalyanya Keith Lesley – Alliance High School – 85.5
Gatheca Purity Ngina – Precious Blood School, Riruta - 85.5
Kyalo Peter Mumo – St. Charles Lwanga – 84.9
Sitati Shammah Wekesa - Nairobi School – 84.9
Orangi Mitunda Divon – Friends School Kamusinga - 84.8
Otieno Evans Omondi – Mbita High School – 84.7
