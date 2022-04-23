List: Kenya's top sub-county schools, best underage students in 2021 KCSE

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha. [Standard]

Several underage students (those aged 16 or below) scored top grades in the just-released 2021 KCSE results.

Brenda Cherotich of Kispsigis Girls’ High School was the best student in this category, scoring an A (plain) of 87.66 points.

Nyakeore Secondary School in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County was the best sub-county school in the country, scoring a mean score of 65.2.

In the topmost grades (B+ and above), more male learners were represented than their female counterparts.

One thousand one hundred and thirty-eight (1,138) candidates scored A plain in the 2021 KCSE exam.

Out of this number, 349 were female and 789 were male.

Under the A-(minus) category, 2,154 female candidates scored the second-best grade, while male learners were 3,819.

Under the B+(plus) category, 5,199 female learners scored the third-best grade, while 8,264 male candidates scored the grade.

Below is the list of Kenya’s best sub-county schools and underage students in the 2021 KCSE exam.

Sub-County schools

Nyakeore Secondary School – Nyanza – 65.2

Kebulonik Secondary School – Rift Valley - 57.9

Banisa Mixed Secondary School – North Eastern - 51.3

Manyatta Mixed Secondary School – Eastern - 50.6

Shibanga Mixed Secondary School – Western - 50.5

Heni Secondary School – Central - 46

Mary Happy Day School – Nairobi - 41.4

Alfarsy Girls Secondary School – Coast - 36.2

Underage students

Brenda Cherotich – Kipsigis Girls’ High School – 87.66

Brian Ndeto – Starehe Boys’ Centre and School – 86.7

Muendo Jane Mutheu – St. Therese Mbooni Girls’ High School- 86.6

Arnold Felix Oguda Oketch – Kabianga High School – 86.5

Mutua Fabian Mutisya – Mang’u High School – 86.4

Njuguna Mercy Wanjiku – Pangani Girls’ High School – 85.9

Mutuku Gloria Wavinya – Alliance Girls’ High School – 85.8

Njuguna Victor Mburu – Murang’a High School – 85.7

Nthenya Dotty Sweetie – Kenya High School – 85.6

Nalyanya Keith Lesley – Alliance High School – 85.5

Gatheca Purity Ngina – Precious Blood School, Riruta - 85.5

Kyalo Peter Mumo – St. Charles Lwanga – 84.9

Sitati Shammah Wekesa - Nairobi School – 84.9

Orangi Mitunda Divon – Friends School Kamusinga - 84.8

Otieno Evans Omondi – Mbita High School – 84.7

