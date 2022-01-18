× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
PS clears the air on transition of students to junior high school

EDUCATION
By James Omoro | January 18th 2022

PS Julius Jwan has announced that the junior secondary school will be domiciled both in secondary and primary schools. [James Omoro, Standard]

The government has cleared the confusion on where Junior secondary schools will be domiciled when the first lot of students learning through the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) complete their primary education.

There has been confusion over the transition process for CBC students joining junior high school next year.

The Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan has announced that the junior secondary school will be domiciled both in secondary and primary schools.

Speaking at St Peter’s Kotieno Secondary School in Rachuonyo South, Homa Bay County, when he commissioned the construction of additional classrooms, Dr Jwan said in some situations the government will use classrooms in primary schools to host learners joining junior secondary schools.

KEEP READING

“Classrooms used by pupils of class seven and eight will remain vacant due to the introduction of the CBC. But the classrooms will not go to waste because they are public resources. Instead, they will be used by students of Junior secondary schools,” Jwan said.

The PS urged the residents to support the implementation of CBC saying the 8-4-4 curriculum failed to recognise competencies and skills of pupils who could not perform well in exams.

“The curriculum being phased is majorly focused on examinations which was a disadvantage for the students who have other skills,” said Jwan.

He argued that the CBC is based on nurturing talents.

“Unlike the other curriculum, CBC is nurturing skills and offering all students to do what they are passionate about,” said Jwan.

The PS warned teachers against leaking national examinations which begin in March.

He pointed out Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, and Homa Bay as some of the counties where teachers tend to open examination papers with intention of leaking them to students.

“We have put in place measures to ensure examinations are not leaked and let nobody think they can outwit us,” Jwan said.

He was accompanied by the chairman of Lake Basin Development Authority Odoyo Owidi who appealed to the government to come up with a clear policy when a school should own a bus.

Owidi expressed concern that many schools in the area own buses but they lack necessary infrastructures such as classrooms, dormitories, and dining halls. 

