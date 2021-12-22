× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
CBC child more productive than 8-4-4 child, CS Magoha says

EDUCATION
By Betty Njeru | December 22nd 2021

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha avers that learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) are more productive than those who underwent the 8-4-4 education system.

Magoha, who was speaking at a special committee meeting of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Wednesday said there are notable differences between the ‘traditional child’ (8-4-4) vis-à-vis the CBC one.

 “The CBC child is a very different breed. They are productive,” Magoha said.

He asserted that the National Government is confident in what they are building with the new curriculum and that they are thorough and proud.

“If something is working, why do you want to change it?” he posed.

The Education CS however acknowledged that implementation of the new curriculum and rollout of national examinations has not been without challenges.

“Our biggest issue is corruption and credibility,” he noted, adding that other countries are now looking into how Kenya is running her examination model.

The CS has been at the fore in defending the new curriculum, often dismissing its critics as “malicious”.

He in September this year reiterated that CBC is here to stay, saying the education system is on the right path.

“For once, Kenya’s education sector is on the right trajectory by focusing on skills and competencies of learners other than ranking and cut-throat competition that has been at the center of the sector for long,” Magoha said.

