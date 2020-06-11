President Kenyatta receives KCSE results, witnesses swearing in of Prof Fatuma Chege
EDUCATION
By PSCU | May 10th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi received results of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations ahead of their release to the public.
The results were presented to the Head of State by Education CS Prof George Magoha at a briefing attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Early Learning and Basic Education PS Dr Julius Jwan, and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia and her KNEC counterpart Mercy Karogo.
President Kenyatta congratulated the 2020 KCSE candidates for a great performance despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 and thanked the education sector stakeholders for the smooth administration of the examinations.
At the same event, the President witnessed the swearing-in of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms within the Ministry of Education.
The Head of State expressed confidence in Prof Chege's ability to steer the ongoing rollout of the new curriculum.
“You have been at the forefront in the development of this curriculum. You know what needs to be done," the President tasked Prof Chege.
