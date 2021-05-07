KCSE results unlikely to be out today

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said 2020 KCSE results would be out by May 10, 2021. [File, Standard]

The results for the 2020 KCSE are unlikely to be released today (Friday, May 7), The Standard can report.

Speculation was rife on social media and in media circles that Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha would, most likely, communicate the national test outcome on Friday.

The Standard has, however, learnt that the Cabinet minister will officially close the exam-marking exercise on Friday, and, thereafter, address the press on Term Three school opening guidelines.

The press conference will be held at the Starehe Boys’ Centre and School in Nairobi at 11:30am.

Due to credibility, moderation and verification demands, it is unlikely that the results would be finalised and sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta for review before being released.

Earlier reports in a section of the media suggested marking had ended on Tuesday, and the examiners released to go home.

The Standard, however, understands the exercise was still ongoing, and would be closed officially on Friday.

As of the time of publishing this story, at least 500 answer sheets for Geography Paper 2 were yet to be marked, an examiner at the Thika High School told The Standard in confidence.

"We have been given strict instructions to complete the marking by end of business today," he said.

However, a section of the examiners had completed marking the exams by Monday, and were the first group to be released from the marking centres.

On April 21, Magoha stated that the secondary school test results would be released by May 10, ahead of resumption of Term Three studies.

If Magoha’s promise to release the results before schools open stands, he will be under pressure to ensure the grades are revealed by Monday.

This, however, means that the remaining examination processes (moderation, verification, analysis, tabulation) must be completed by weekend. And this will also depend on whether the CS gets an appointment with President Kenyatta for the mandatory briefing ahead of release of the examination results.

The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam attracted an enrollment of 751,150 candidates.

