× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KCSE results unlikely to be out today

EDUCATION
By Augustine Oduor and Brian Okoth | May 7th 2021

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said 2020 KCSE results would be out by May 10, 2021. [File, Standard]

The results for the 2020 KCSE are unlikely to be released today (Friday, May 7), The Standard can report.

Speculation was rife on social media and in media circles that Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha would, most likely, communicate the national test outcome on Friday.

The Standard has, however, learnt that the Cabinet minister will officially close the exam-marking exercise on Friday, and, thereafter, address the press on Term Three school opening guidelines.

The press conference will be held at the Starehe Boys’ Centre and School in Nairobi at 11:30am.

KEEP READING

 Stop speculating on when KCSE results should be out: Magoha

 Grade Five books for special needs

 Teachers marking 2020 KCSE down tools

 PSC rushes to fill university posts as law change looms

Due to credibility, moderation and verification demands, it is unlikely that the results would be finalised and sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta for review before being released.

Earlier reports in a section of the media suggested marking had ended on Tuesday, and the examiners released to go home.

The Standard, however, understands the exercise was still ongoing, and would be closed officially on Friday.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

As of the time of publishing this story, at least 500 answer sheets for Geography Paper 2 were yet to be marked, an examiner at the Thika High School told The Standard in confidence.

"We have been given strict instructions to complete the marking by end of business today," he said.

However, a section of the examiners had completed marking the exams by Monday, and were the first group to be released from the marking centres.

On April 21, Magoha stated that the secondary school test results would be released by May 10, ahead of resumption of Term Three studies.

If Magoha’s promise to release the results before schools open stands, he will be under pressure to ensure the grades are revealed by Monday.

This, however, means that the remaining examination processes (moderation, verification, analysis, tabulation) must be completed by weekend. And this will also depend on whether the CS gets an appointment with President Kenyatta for the mandatory briefing ahead of release of the examination results.

The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam attracted an enrollment of 751,150 candidates.  

RELATED VIDEOS

Magoha asema kuwa matokeo ya mtihani wa wanafunzi wa KCPE yatatangazwa baada ya majuma mawili

KCSE Exams 2020: CS George Magoha overseeing process in Kisumu

Waziri George Magoha agadhabishwa na ulinzi wa mitihani Machakos, asema kuwa Polisi ni wachache

Share this story
President Samia Suluhu Hassan will invigorate trade
President Suluhu emphasised the need to support the private sector to realize not just enhanced trade ties but also improve economies.
Reflections resilience and hope as curtains fall on Ramadhan
Our virtues and our strengths, some of which we never knew we possessed then shone to the surface and saved the day.

MOST READ

Justice Ouko village known for breeding top legal minds
Justice Ouko village known for breeding top legal minds

NATIONAL

By Isaiah Gwengi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Stop speculating on when KCSE results should be out: Magoha

By Brian Okoth | 21 minutes ago

Stop speculating on when KCSE results should be out: Magoha
USIU-Africa in partnership with the United States Embassy in Nairobi launch nationwide civic education initiative

By Standard Reporter | 1 hour ago

USIU-Africa in partnership with the United States Embassy in Nairobi launch nationwide civic education initiative
Parents worry long holidays will expose learners to harm

By Augustine Oduor | 13 hours ago

Parents worry long holidays will expose learners to harm
Graduation in limbo over university council dispute

By Nathan Ochunge | 1 day ago

Graduation in limbo over university council dispute

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC