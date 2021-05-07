Stop speculating on when KCSE results should be out: Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said on Friday that KCSE results will be released "when they are ready". [File, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. George Magoha has warned the media and social media users against triggering Kenyans’ anxiety over the release of KCSE results.

The CS, who spoke at the Starehe Boys’ Centre and School in Nairobi on Friday, May 7, said his ministry will communicate when the exam outcome is ready.

“People should not spread rumours on when exam results would be released. The results will be announced when they are ready,” he said while announcing the completion of KCSE exam-marking exercise.

The minister’s remarks were triggered by speculation that he was going to release the results today (Friday, May 7).

Magoha also announced that the schools’ opening date remains to be Monday, May 10.

The CS said the Government has already disbursed Sh7.5 billion for the running of secondary schools.

Unlike the other classes which will report to school on May 10, Grade Four pupils will remain home until July 26, said Magoha.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

The minister said the voluntary Covid-19 vaccination programme for teachers will be completed by end of May.

Magoha urged all school heads to ensure Covid-19 safety measures, including observance of social distancing, the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizers, are observed as learners resume studies.

KCSE results confusion

On Friday morning, The Standard reported that the 2020 KCSE were unlikely to be released this soon.

Speculation was rife on social media and in media circles that Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha would, most likely, communicate the national test outcome on Friday.

The Standard, however, learnt that the Cabinet minister was going to officially close the exam-marking exercise on Friday, and, thereafter, address the press on Term Three school opening guidelines.

Due to credibility, moderation and verification demands, it was unlikely Friday that the results would be finalised and sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta for review before being released.

Earlier reports in a section of the media suggested marking had ended on Tuesday, and the examiners released to go home.

The Standard, however, understood the exercise was still ongoing, and would be closed officially end of Friday.

On Friday morning, at least 500 answer sheets for Geography Paper 2 were yet to be marked, an examiner at the Thika High School told The Standard in confidence.

"We have been given strict instructions to complete the marking by end of business today," he said.

However, a section of the examiners had completed marking the exams by Monday, and were the first group to be released from the marking centres.

On April 21, Magoha stated that the secondary school test results would be released by May 10, ahead of resumption of Term Three studies.

If Magoha’s promise to release the results before schools open stands, he will be under pressure to ensure the grades are revealed by Monday.

This, however, means that the remaining examination processes (moderation, verification, analysis, tabulation) must be completed by weekend. And this will also depend on whether the CS gets an appointment with President Kenyatta for the mandatory briefing ahead of release of the examination results.

The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam attracted an enrollment of 751,150 candidates.

Share this story