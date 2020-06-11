×
CS George Magoha's directive to schools on Grade Four tests

By Augustine Oduor | March 5th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Education cabinet Secretary George Magoha. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Head teachers of 30,000 primary schools have been cautioned against putting Grade Four pupils under undue pressure when school-based assessment tests start next week.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the tests are not examinations and also advised parents not to panic.

“No one should be putting pressure on children about the assessments because they are not examinations. Even parents must stop putting pressure on the learners because these are not examinations,” said Magoha.

He said teachers must be able to use readily available materials to administer the assessments.

“I urge colleagues from the education sector to ensure that the Grade Four assessment that begins next week goes on as planned. The Kenya National Examinations Council has already provided guidelines on this important assessment, which is part of the successful implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC),” said Magoha.

The Grade Four assessment will take place from March 8 to 18. Magoha said parents must not part with any money, noting that head teachers already have resources.

"All schools received 50 per cent of the capitation and no one should say that they are unable to administer the school-based tests,” said Magoha.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia directed field officers to facilitate schools to administer the tests.

“I urge all field officers to support schools and ensure that class teachers access the Knec assessment tools and administer them to their learners as seamlessly as they can,” said Dr Macharia.

Macharia instructed teachers to ensure that the assessments are done in a normal class environment and during class time.

“I must emphasise that these tests should be done in normal class hours and all learners should not be put under any tense atmosphere different from their normal classes,” said Macharia.

The tests will be done by all Grade Four learners starting this Monday.  

