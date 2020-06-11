Tutors back to class for more skills

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) PS Julius Jwan.

The government has ordered 3,000 colleges trainers back to class to bridge skills gap, in new reforms to improve teaching in technical institutions.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) PS Julius Jwan said the trainers do not have teaching background and must undergo fresh training.

“We want these tutors to be trained on the method and practice of teaching, what we call pedagogy training. Some of them only mastered technical aspects of their trade but we want them to know how to impart those skills to learners,” said Jwan.

The first group of the tutors to undergo training will start classes on February 4, Jwan said.

He said all the tutors will undergo the mandatory training at the Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC).

The tutors were recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and deployed to various TVET institutions across the country.

Some were also transferred from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) payroll and placed under PSC.

In a circular dated January 12 to Edwin Tarno, the principal of KTTC, Jwan said some of the trainers do not have pedagogical skills – skills on method and practice of teaching.

“…which is a requisite qualification for any trainer to be registered by TVET Authority as per Section 23 of the TVET Act and the Trainers Qualifications Framework Standard,” said Jwan.

The PS said starting January 2021, TVET Authority has granted a grace period of two years for those without pedagogy to acquire the same as part of continuous professional development.

This means trainers who will not have attained the skills may be dropped from teaching in technical institutions.

“This is part of the wider reforms we are initiating in the sector and it is important that we get it right from training,” said Jwan.

The PS said the ministry has recognised TVET as the most practical avenue for acquiring readily employable skills for the youth.

“This is why we need well trained tutors who will be imparting knowledge on the learners because we expect many students to be enrolled in these institutions,” he said.

The ministry is expanding TVET capacity to 3.1 million, up from 180,000.

The annual training cost in TVET has also been cut to Sh56,420, down from Sh92,000.

Each student enrolled in TVET institutions is eligible for Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) loan of up to Sh40,000 a year.

Of this, Sh26,400 is paid directly to the college to cater for tuition while Sh13,600 is sent directly to a student’s account for upkeep.

Helb provides capitation of Sh30,000 per trainee per year.

Jwan said the tutors who will undergo the training shall meet the cost, but KTTC has already made a funding request to Helb.

“Newly recruited PSC employees who are trainers in TVET institutions and other private citizens who need this training are to join KTTC for pedagogy training, which is a requirement by the TVET Act. We request Helb to assist in funding them for this training,” said Tarno in a January 12 letter addressed to Helb CEO Charles Ringera.