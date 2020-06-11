×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New CUE, education council tussle over courses accreditation

By Paul Ogemba | December 17th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Commission for University Education chairman prof. Chacha Nyaigotti. [File, Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The universities regulator has dismissed attempts by the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to list institutions they claim to have accredited to offer law, saying a court had settled the matter.

Commission for University Education (CUE) Chairperson Chacha Nyaigoti asked students and the institutions' administrators to ignore any publication on academic courses accreditation, saying the role to accredit and approve courses was theirs.

“We inspect, approve and accredit all academic programmes in universities and any person purporting to usurp that role is mistaken because even the courts have affirmed that fact,” said Prof Chacha.

Sole mandate

“Let them wait for students to graduate before they give the professional examinations to admit them to the profession, like it happens in medicine,” said Chacha, and cautioned that programmes approvals were a sole mandate of the commission.

Read More

He said some law graduates did not even practice, as they ventured into other activities beyond the profession.

On Tuesday, CLE issued a notice of the status of institutions it had licensed to offer courses in law and legal studies, despite a court order that CUE is the only mandated body to regulate the standards and accredit courses in consultation with individual universities.

In the notice signed by CLE Chief Executive Officer JK Gakeri, the council has licensed 17 universities to offer Bachelor of Laws degree, while three others were licensed to offer Diploma in Law programmes.

But in response to the CLE decision to bypass CUE, Prof Chacha asked the public to ignore the council’s publication and only check the commission’s website for accredited universities and courses.

“We urge Kenyans to disregard any report that has not emanated from us as the regulatory accrediting agency. Those who want to check credibility of law courses should check our website,” he said.

Violation of court order

He said the Court of Appeal had ruled in the commission’s favour and any institution going against the decision would be in violation of the court order.

Court of Appeal Judges Mohammed Warsame, Daniel Musinga and Fatuma Sichale on December 4 ruled that CUE was the only mandated body to regulate the standards and accredit courses in consultation with individual universities, as provided in Section 5 of the Universities Act. The judges dismissed an application filed by several professional associations challenging CUE’s mandate, ruling that they lacked merit as the Act was clear on who should accredit university courses

The court’s decision brought to an end a long-running battle between the commission and several professional associations who demanded that they be given authority to supervise university courses.

But CLE has now reopened the battle by purporting to issue the notice of the universities they have accredited to offer the law courses.

According to CLE, they have licensed Strathmore University to offer Masters in Law until November 2024, while Nazarene, Chuka, Moi, University of Nairobi and Umma University are accredited until December 2025.

They licensed Kisii and Embu universities to offer law until April 2024, while Daystar, Mt Kenya and UoN Kisumu campus have been licensed until July 2023.

Kenyatta, Riara, Catholic, JKUAT, Egerton and UoN’s Mombasa campus would have their licenses running till end of 2021.

In the court case, the professional associations had challenged Section 5A of the Universities (Amendment) Act 2016 that provides that the accreditation, recognition, licensing, student indexing and approval of any academic programme offered at a university be done by CUE.

Related Topics
University eduction Commission for University Education
Share this story
Previous article
Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March
Next article
Sonko’s daughter enjoyed lavish New York trip on county funds, Senate told

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

More queries why JKUAT closed campus in Eldoret
More queries why JKUAT closed campus in Eldoret

LATEST STORIES

Man killed over Sh50 balance
Man killed over Sh50 balance

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

15 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 14 minutes ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 14 minutes ago
How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim

How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim
Babere Chacha and John Wahome 14 minutes ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 14 minutes ago

More stories

Knec's plea to exam candidates

By Augustine Oduor
Knec's plea to exam candidates

USIU-Africa launches first ever fully online program

By Sponsored Content
USIU-Africa launches first ever fully online program

Teachers roll out Kuppet election campaigns in Nyamira

By Stanley Ongwae
Teachers roll out Kuppet election campaigns in Nyamira

Union faults VCs' plan to lay off university workers

By Anyango Otieno and Graham Kajilwa
Union faults VCs' plan to lay off university workers

Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field

By Augustine Oduor
Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field

All learners must report back to school, Uhuru orders chiefs

By Allan Mungai
All learners must report back to school, Uhuru orders chiefs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.