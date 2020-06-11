×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Schools to re-open on October 12

By Mercy Asamba | October 6th 2020 at 01:29:26 GMT +0300

Schools across the country are set to re-open on October 12.

Education CS George Magoha (pictured) announced on Tuesday that Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students will resume learning activities that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government assured parents that it had already met the full costs of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations for all candidates.

All students and staff will be required to wear face masks, subjected to temperature screenings, wash their hands and observe high levels of hygiene.

Read More

“Where there is no running water, schools will use sanitisers,” Magoha said while acknowledging the challenge of physical distancing among the students.

“Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school,” he said.

The ministry has fumigated all the learning institutions that had been designated as quarantine centres under the supervision of the Ministry of Health prior to their re-opening.

All teachers were encouraged to continuously provide psychosocial and spiritual support to learners and school support staff in the wake of the pandemic.

It has been a week since the teachers were ordered to report back to schools in preparation for reopening.

Schools have been closed for more than six months due to the risk posed by the contagious virus to the learners.

And following the flattening of the curve, there has been confusion on when to reopen with Prof Magoha issuing unclear messages.

World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had earlier on released a statement urging African countries to reopen schools citing malnourishment and sexual violence facing some learners at home.

WHO argued that most African children from low income earning families risk suffering from malnutrition for lacking proper feeding they normally get in school feeding programs. WHO said that this and sexual violence pose serious health risks to the African school-going children currently kept at home.

Universities reopen

Public university and colleges resumed learning yesterday (October 5).

The Ministry of Education announced last week that students in their final year of study in all public universities and tertiary institutions to report first before others are allowed back.

The Magoha-led team also said that the reopening will only take place once respective institutions observe strict adherence to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

All those entering the institutions will be required to observe high level of hygiene, wear face masks, wash their hands and adopt innovative approaches to uphold the guidelines on physical and social distancing.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his 12th presidential address had said the ministry in consultation with the Ministry of Health would be preparing a timetable for the resumption of learning in all the institutions.

Education officials and public health officials will continuously monitor and review the levels of compliance with respect to the protocols.

Related Topics
Education George Magoha
Share this story
Previous article
I’ll call the shots in Murang’a events, says Wa Iria
Next article
Kenya vs Zambia friendly to be played behind closed doors, says Mwendwa

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus could not keep them away from books
Coronavirus could not keep them away from books

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 4 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 6 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 7 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 14 hours ago

Read More

University sacks 350

Education

University sacks 350

University sacks 350

Sh42m school construction projects begin in Ndhiwa

Education

Sh42m school construction projects begin in Ndhiwa

Sh42m school construction projects begin in Ndhiwa

Little to celebrate as Kenya marks global teachers' day

Education

Little to celebrate as Kenya marks global teachers' day

Little to celebrate as Kenya marks global teachers' day

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.