Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s roads are becoming a killing field, and the latest warning from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should jolt Kenyans out of complacency. It is unacceptable to lose so many lives and main hundreds of thousands through avoidable road crshes.

With the festive season approaching, millions will travel to reunite with families and ferry goods. Yet our roads are marked by reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles and disregard for safety rules. The figures are damning with NTSA recording more than 1.7 million traffic violations in the past 30 days only. Some 740,000 cases involved speeding.

The authority now intends to suspend licences of 300,000 motorists for committing offences, requiring them to pay fines before reinstatement. It has also mapped 290 blackspots and announced a festive-season crackdown. These interventions are necessary, but expose how badly road discipline has deteriorated.

The human toll is worse. NTSA statistics show 4,717 people died in road crashes between January and November 24, compared with 4,347 during the same period last year.

Passenger fatalities rose by 10 per cent, driver deaths by four per cent, while motorcycle deaths climbed 12 per cent to 1,256. Seventy-three pedal cyclists have died, a 14 per cent increase. Behind every number is a grieving family, a lost breadwinner and a future cut short. This is not an unavoidable price of mobility.

Speeding, dangerous overtaking, drink-driving, fatigue, overloading and ignoring traffic signals are choices. Public Service Vehicle operators who allow defective vehicles on the road to ferry passengers are gambling with lives. Drivers who turn highways into racetracks, and riders who ignore protective gear, must face consequences.

But enforcement cannot be a seasonal public-relations exercise. Roadblocks and camera fines in December will achieve little if corruption, selective policing and weak vehicle inspections persist afterwards.

NTSA and police must make checks consistent, transparent and intelligence-led, targeting dangerous operators, defective vehicles and known blackspots. The authority must explain how suspended drivers will be kept off roads and ensure penalties are applied fairly, without creating opportunities for bribery.

Government must also confront infrastructure failures that turn mistakes into fatal crashes. Blackspots require engineering fixes, signage, lighting, pedestrian crossings and safe walking and cycling space. Public education must be continuous, not triggered only when death statistics spike. Employers and transport companies should enforce rest periods and verify fleet roadworthiness.

Motorists have a duty no regulation can replace: slow down, never drive under the influence, wear seatbelts, avoid phone use and ensure vehicles are fit for travel. Passengers should refuse unsafe journeys and report reckless conduct. The festive season should be a time of reunion, not mourning. A licence is a privilege, not a licence to kill. The test of NTSA’s resolve will not be the number of licences suspended, but whether fewer Kenyans die.