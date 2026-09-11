Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Plug loopholes in our immigration department

By Editorial | Sep. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Burundians seek refuge and travel documents at the Embassy of the Republic of Burundi in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Last week's presidential directive on illegal immigrants nearly sparked a dangerous wave of xenophobic violence against Burundian citizens in Nairobi.

For days, terrified men, women, and children have camped outside their embassy, seeking shelter and travel documents to flee a country they had called home. While Burundians became the immediate face of this crisis, they are merely victims of a much deeper, systemic rot within Kenya’s immigration landscape.

The government’s subsequent decision to grant a 90-day grace period for undocumented immigrants to regularise their status is a commendable and humane first step. However, treating the symptom will not cure the disease. The State must now confront the real elephant in the room: The sprawling trade in illegal national identity papers and passports that has compromised the nation’s security and administrative integrity.

Thousands of foreign nationals are said to reside in Kenya illegally, running businesses and living in plain sight using fraudulently acquired official documents. Worse still, many utilise these compromised Kenyan passports as launching pads to travel to Europe and the Americas, severely undermining the international credibility of our immigration documents.

This breach does not happen in a vacuum. Foreign citizens cannot acquire authentic government documents, not forged, without internal facilitation. The government must urgently turn its focus inward to identify and purge the weak links within the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of Immigration Services. Corrupt officials who sell citizenship for personal gain are actively sabotaging national security for short-term greed.

The rhetoric and surface-level crackdowns that Kenyans are often treated to will no longer suffice. There is a need for the government to launch a comprehensive, independent audit of all immigration registries and issue strict enforcement measures.

Those found guilty of selling or facilitating fraudulent documentation, regardless of their rank, must face the full force of the law to send an unmistakable deterrent to others. This breakdown of immigration control has gone on for far too long; securing our borders begins by cleaning up our own house.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Illegal Immigrants Immigration Fraudulent Passports Xenophobic Violence
.

Latest Stories

While self-publishing options exist, the pitfalls are legion and costly
While self-publishing options exist, the pitfalls are legion and costly
Opinion
By Henry Munene
7 mins ago
Let us not kill the East African dream
Opinion
By Prof Egara Kabaji
7 mins ago
President Ruto 4: Controversy and Policy Incoherence
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's decrees spark legal battles and diplomatic tensions
By Josphat Thiong'o 7 mins ago
Ruto's decrees spark legal battles and diplomatic tensions
Register and turn me into your 'donkey', Ruto tells Kericho voters
By Nikko Tanui 7 mins ago
Register and turn me into your 'donkey', Ruto tells Kericho voters
Public hospitals struggle to resume services as families blame government
By Willis Okech 7 mins ago
Public hospitals struggle to resume services as families blame government
Decades-long court battle over Fred Kubai's wealth reignited
By Kamau Muthoni 7 mins ago
Decades-long court battle over Fred Kubai's wealth reignited
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved