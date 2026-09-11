Plug loopholes in our immigration department

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Burundians seek refuge and travel documents at the Embassy of the Republic of Burundi in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Last week's presidential directive on illegal immigrants nearly sparked a dangerous wave of xenophobic violence against Burundian citizens in Nairobi.

For days, terrified men, women, and children have camped outside their embassy, seeking shelter and travel documents to flee a country they had called home. While Burundians became the immediate face of this crisis, they are merely victims of a much deeper, systemic rot within Kenya’s immigration landscape.

The government’s subsequent decision to grant a 90-day grace period for undocumented immigrants to regularise their status is a commendable and humane first step. However, treating the symptom will not cure the disease. The State must now confront the real elephant in the room: The sprawling trade in illegal national identity papers and passports that has compromised the nation’s security and administrative integrity.

Thousands of foreign nationals are said to reside in Kenya illegally, running businesses and living in plain sight using fraudulently acquired official documents. Worse still, many utilise these compromised Kenyan passports as launching pads to travel to Europe and the Americas, severely undermining the international credibility of our immigration documents.

This breach does not happen in a vacuum. Foreign citizens cannot acquire authentic government documents, not forged, without internal facilitation. The government must urgently turn its focus inward to identify and purge the weak links within the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of Immigration Services. Corrupt officials who sell citizenship for personal gain are actively sabotaging national security for short-term greed.

The rhetoric and surface-level crackdowns that Kenyans are often treated to will no longer suffice. There is a need for the government to launch a comprehensive, independent audit of all immigration registries and issue strict enforcement measures.

Those found guilty of selling or facilitating fraudulent documentation, regardless of their rank, must face the full force of the law to send an unmistakable deterrent to others. This breakdown of immigration control has gone on for far too long; securing our borders begins by cleaning up our own house.