Veteran journalist Kitavi Mutua dies after short illness

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The media fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the passing on of veteran Kitui-based print journalist, Kitavi Mutua.

Kitavi, who worked for the Daily Nation lost the battle for his life at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), where he was admitted for about two weeks following a snake attack.

The news of his death sent shockwaves within the media fraternity not only in the Ukambani region where he was based, but also across the country.

Political leaders including Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Kitui County Assembly Speaker Kevin Kinengo and the Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu mourned Kitavi, describing him as a towering media icon whose contribution to public interest journalism has left a permanent mark.

“It is shocking. I have been in touch with his family since he was attacked by a snake about a month ago. His family informed me early this (Saturday) morning about his passing. He was such a great guy. He was a super writer. His death is a big blow to journalism in the region and beyond,” Mutua said.

Veteran journalist and news editor, Martin Masai, who doubles up as a trustee at the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) expressed shock and disappointment. “I have worked with Kitavi since he began his career. It is devastating that the journalist who has written the most about snake bites has fallen after a snake attack. I’m deeply saddened,” said Masai.

Kitui Woman Representative Kasalu described Kitavi as a friend, generous mentor and a professional who was always ready to help others. “Besides being a journalist, KitavI was a friend who believed in helping others. His death is not only a tragic loss to his family but also to the media fraternity in the region,” Dr Kasalu said.

Former governor Charity Ngilu described Kitavi as a distinguished journalist who established and built strategic relationships and contacts across various spheres of the community throughout his career.

“Kitui has lost a great son of the soil, an impeccable scribe and an outstanding role model to the current generation. We pray that the Lord grants his family comfort, understanding and strength to bear with this loss,” Ngilu said.

Hundreds of his professional colleagues took to social media to mourn Kitavi. Standard Group’s Philip Muasya, former Daily Nation senior reporter Ibrahim Oruko, The Star’s Cyrus Ombati described Kitavi as a friendly, seasoned and disciplined writer whose contribution to journalism will stand the test of time.

“Kitavi’s departure leaves a void that words can hardly describe. The media space will miss him. Colleagues will miss his presence and the stories he told will remain part of the legacy he has left behind,” Muasya said in a public statement.