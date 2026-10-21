Linda Mwananchi demands probe into attack on Mwangaza

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Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her husband, Murega Baichu, address residents of Igembe Central. [File,Standard]

Linda Mwananchi National Secretariat has condemned an attack on former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Meru County.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 21, the secretariat said Mwangaza’s vehicles were damaged, equipment stolen and several members of her staff injured during the incident at Githongo Market in Central Imenti on Tuesday.

Mwangaza had been invited to the celebrations by the county commissioner.

The incident followed another reported attack on Sunday, October 18, during Mwangaza’s Okolea charity event at Gituine in Igembe Central.

The programme involves distributing donations to residents, including cows and business kits.

Mwangaza’s husband, Murega Baichu, reported that attackers stole his guitar equipment, a public address system and other items during the Gituine incident.

The secretariat called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into both incidents and urged authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

It also criticised the Council of Governors for what it described as silence over threats and intimidation against Mwangaza and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

“The Council must speak out against political persecution and defend the safety and dignity of serving and former governors, regardless of their political affiliation,” the statement said.

The secretariat further alleged that groups had been sponsored to attack and intimidate opposition leaders and their supporters, calling for the practice to stop.