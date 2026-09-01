Funeral drama as priest, family clash over speeches

Audio By Vocalize

A funeral in Athiani village, Kitise, Makueni County turned confrontational after a priest from St Dominic Catholic Church Kitise requested the family to stop the speeches to allow the funeral mass to begin.

A bitter argument ensued with the family insisting that mourners be allowed to speak and asked the priest to leave if he so wished.

"We must follow the laid-down protocols for Mass. If it is not as planned I will go," the Father Michael Wekese is heard telling the congregation.

The deceased, Eng Peter Mutuku, 38, succumbed to a head injury.

"Please, wait. Father, go back to your seat. You’ve come just right now. You cannot come and determine what is happening in the family,” Bernard Kaloki, the master of ceremonies, told the priest.

The priest left the podium and removed his vestments.

The event came to a standstill as some mourners pleaded with the priest not to leave.

The priest agreed to proceed with the mass and apologised over the incident.

"We pushed the mass for hours because I knew people were coming from far flung areas. If I have wronged any of you I'm sorry and sorry to the family. I pray for the soul of the deceased, Mr Peter. If he had any weaknesses or shortcomings, may God forgive him and accept him in heaven," Fr Wekese said at the end of the mass.

The incident sparked debate on social media with some users calling on the Catholic church leadership to consider church rules during funerals.

"Our departed loved ones deserve dignity, and their families deserve to mourn without feeling rushed. Priests are often in such a hurry to leave that they impose strict timelines on funeral services, denying relatives, friends and the wider community adequate time to mourn, remember and celebrate the life of their departed loved one. Yet, when the deceased comes from a wealthy or influential family, the rules suddenly appear to change," Ithea Kasomo posted on social media.

Some social media users blamed commercialisation of burials for confrontations.

"I would advise families with such events like burial to have a Catholic aligned Master of ceremony. It would save them drama. Commercialisation of burials is the reason for these sideshows to justify expenses. Lengthy speeches, DJ, Politicians and all manners of speeches sometimes excluding the very family/relatives who are mourning. Catholic priests always have prior agreement on timings for the requiem mass which is usually performed after the other activities-photos, speeches and guest appearances are concluded- within the timelines," Weru Antony posted.