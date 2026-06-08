Youths in Meru receive Sh30m business loans from Shofco

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Meru governor Isaac Mutuma delivers his acceptance speech after being sworn in as the fourth governor at Mwendantu Grounds, March 17, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Hundreds of young entrepreneurs in Meru have received loans to the tune of Sh30 million from an NGO, through it sacco wing.

Governor Isaac Mutuma welcomed the initiatives, saying the county will continuously partner with NGO’s keen on empowering the youth.

“Partners like the Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) have become valued development partners in Meru. Through their programmes, thousands of residents have benefited through youth empowerment initiatives, gender-based violence response programmes, and training opportunities for young women,” he said.

He said the county government appreciates organisations that work closely with communities to address pressing social and economic issues.

“The launch of this Community Resource Centre and the support being extended to young entrepreneurs and community groups will have a lasting impact. Empowering our youth and women is one of the surest ways to drive economic growth and reduce poverty,” he added.

The governor spoke as young entrepreneurs in Meru County received loans disbursed through Shofco Sacco at an interest rate of six per cent.

Nicholas Kirimi, a young entrepreneur who operates a salon and is also involved in farming, said the financial support would help him expand his business. “The loan has come at the right time for my business. I’m planning to buy more equipment and improve the salon so that I can attract more customers."

Another young entrepreneur, Winnie Mwenda from Tigania West, said the loan would enable her to expand her hotel business. “As the business grows, I will be able to employ more young people.”

Transform lives

Dr Kennedy Odede, Shofco CEO, said the organisation is committed to uplifting vulnerable communities through targeted empowerment programmes. “Our mission is to create opportunities for people to transform their own lives.”

During the launch at the weekend, three community-based organisations received cash grants to expand work opportunities for their members, the majority of whom are young women and mothers.

The newly established resource centre hosts a library, a community hall, women's empowerment projects, and a computer lab that will provide digital skills training.

Mutuma called on beneficiaries to make good use of the resources and opportunities provided to them.