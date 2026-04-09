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Meru leaders welcome Meru County's Chief of Staff' nomination as Vatican envoy

By Phares Mutembei | Apr. 9, 2026
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Dr Julius Mbijiwe Kenya's ambassador to the Vatican nominee.[Courtesy]

Leaders in Meru County have welcomed the nomination of Governor Isaac Mutuma's Chief of Staff, Julius Mbijiwe, as Kenya’s ambassador to the Vatican.

President William Ruto named Dr Mbijiwe to the diplomatic post, alongside Irene Maswan and Judy Muthoni as deputy ambassadors to the United Kingdom and the European Union, respectively.

Mbijiwe, a trained teacher, previously served two terms as MCA for Mwangathia Ward in Central Imenti between 2013 and 2022, during the administrations of former governors Peter Munya and Kiraitu Murungi. He also chaired the County Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee.

He lost his seat in the 2022 elections to Mugambi Njuki.

Mbijiwe was among key figures in the “New Dawn” political faction that strongly criticised former Governor Kawira Mwangaza and backed Isaac  Mutuma, who later assumed office following her impeachment.

Governor Isaac  Mutuma , alongside Deputy Governor Linda Kiome-Gitonga and county executives, led leaders in congratulating Mbijiwe, thanking the President for what they termed as recognition of Meru leadership.

Mutuma said: “who has diligently served the people of Meru county as Chief of Staff in my office, to the esteemed position of ambassador to the Holy See (Vatican). This appointment is a clear testament to the confidence the national government has in the leadership, competence and integrity of leaders from Meru.”

County Lands Executive Joy Karwitha described the nomination as a proud moment.

“This is not just a personal achievement, but a proud moment for Meru and Kenya at large. A win for Meru is truly a win for all of us. Wishing you success as you represent our nation with honor, integrity and excellence,” she said.

In accepting the nomination, Mbijiwe said: “I humbly accept my appointment to the Holy See (Vatican), as bestowed upon me by H.E President Ruto. I am deeply honored to serve and commit myself to upholding the values and responsibilities of this esteemed role.”

His nomination now leaves a vacancy in the governor’s office, with Mutuma expected to name a new Chief of Staff.

 

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Kenya’s ambassador to the Vatican. Julias Mbijiwe Meru County Governor Isaac Mutuma's Chief of Staff
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