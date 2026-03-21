Police begin crackdown as banditry surges in Meru, Isiolo

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An armed man spotted at Kapau in Tiaty Baringo County on November 10, 2017. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The National Police Service has deployed a multi-agency security team to restore order in Meru, Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia counties.

Authorities say banditry and cattle rustling have surged in the region.

The worst-hit areas include Buuri East, Tigania East and West, Igembe North, Igembe Central, and Mutuati in Meru County.

“Cattle have been stolen, several lives have been lost, and injuries have been reported. This is totally unacceptable and must be eradicated,” read part of the statement.

The operation will focus on recovering illegal firearms and ammunition in areas such as Mukogodo Forest in Laikipia, Lantana and Sereolipi in Samburu East, and Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo.

Police said the team has a mandate to recover stolen livestock, seize illegal weapons, and arrest those responsible, including their financiers.

Authorities urged residents to cooperate by sharing information with security agencies.

“Anyone with information that may assist the operation should report to the nearest police station or law enforcement officer.”

In February, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government would launch a security operation to recover illegal firearms and drive out armed bandits terrorising residents. The operation is set to begin in Mukogodo Forest, led by the Kenya Police Service with support from the Kenya Defence Forces.

“These are just a few criminals with guns who are pulling us back as a region, but we shall not relent until they are flushed out and sanity restored in Laikipia,” Murkomen said.

His remarks followed an attack by armed bandits on the Upper Naibung’a National Police Reservists camp, where several reservists were wounded.

The attackers stole more than 1,000 goats and sheep, as well as over 200 cattle from nearby villages.

The attack heightened tensions, forcing some residents to flee for fear of further violence.

In January this year, two people were killed and three others injured when armed attackers ambushed a lorry transporting livestock from Samburu to Isiolo. Attackers escaped with 12 cattle and were believed to be from Samburu.