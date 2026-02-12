10,000 people to get water from new dam

Audio By Vocalize

Meru Water Chief Officer Phineas Kang'ote and Lewa Conservancy’s John Kinoti launch the Subuiga Dam project in Buuri. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Residents of Buuri in Meru have welcomed the Subuiga Dam Community Water Project in the semi-arid area, struggling with difficulty in accessing clean water.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy's Chief Programmes and Partnerships Officer John Kinoti and others launched the new dam on Wednesday, an event attended by hundreds of relieved locals.

Also in attendance were Meru County Water Chief Officer Mutuma Kang'ote, Meru assembly majority leader Patrick Mutuma, and representatives of other water stakeholders.

Apart from domestic purposes, the resource will also be used for small-scale farming, with some residents aiming to sustain kitchen gardens.

Located off the Meru -Nanyuki highway, it is a 150,000 cubic metre water infrastructure initiative implemented by Lewa Wildlife Conservancy through its Community Development Programme.

Kisima Farm in Buuri donated the land on which the dam is built, and Martin Dyer, the chairman of the local water users association, said the project will uplift livelihoods.

According to Mr Kinoti, the dam is expected to serve more than 10,000 households across Matunda, Ntumburi, Ntugi, and Subuiga communities.



"We are going to distribute it to residents for different uses. This project has been made possible because of our partnership with the community in wildlife and environmental conservation," he said.

He added that the water, pumped by gravity and solar power, will go to all the targeted residents, "according to the original plan."

Kinoti said beyond improving reliable access to water for domestic use, the project will also strengthen local livelihoods by supporting sustainable agriculture initiatives in surrounding areas.

The dam was constructed between 2023 and 2025 through a collaborative partnership between the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Ngarenying Water Resources Users Association (WRUA), Kisima Farm, and other development partners.

The members of the water users association have been playing a vital role in community sensitisation on water conservation and sustainable water management.

Mr Kang'ote said the Governor Isaac Mutuma administration had sunk many boreholes in the semi-arid regions, in addition to empowering community water projects through the distribution of pipes, water tanks, and others.

He said the county government welcomed such partnerships in the provision of water.

"We have a challenge because we have not had enough rainfall. This project will go a long way in ensuring the people get water for domestic and other purposes," he said.

The ward rep said residents who had, for a long time, struggled to get water for small-scale farming and domestic use now have the resource they had badly needed.

"It is going to improve livelihoods," Mutuma said.