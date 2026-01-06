Machakos-based KTN Journalist dies

KTN journalist Japheth Makau. [Courtesy, Family]

The media fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the death of Standard Media Group correspondent for Machakos, Japheth Makau.

Makau, who joined the giant media company in 2010, died on Tuesday morning at Machakos Level 5 hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

News of his demise sent shock waves across the lower Eastern media fraternity and the general public who knew the journalist.

Messages of condolence poured in from colleagues from various media establishments, describing him as an outgoing and hard-working colleague whose public interest journalism will leave a permanent mark in the society he served.

Kitui-based Standard Correspondent, Philip Muasya and his Makueni counterpart, Stephen Nzioka, termed Makau’s demise a tragic loss to the media fraternity.

"My last assignment with Makau was in Naivasha last year, and despite being sickly, he displayed outstanding drive and passion. He was a workaholic, his spirit always willing to move but his body weak," said Muasya.

At the same time, Kajiado-based KTN cameraman, Josephat Kinyanjui eulogized the late Makau as ‘a dear friend’ whom they consulted regularly and worked in harmony as neighbours.

"I have lost a close friend and a brother whom we worked closely in many occasions. We pray that God will give his family strength," he said.

The sentiments were collaborated by KTN Image Editor, Francis Githae, who eulogized Makau as an honest and hardworking journalist.

"I have known Makau as a person who was passionate about his work. He was excellent in beating strict deadlines in his assignments and his death is a big loss to the media industry," said Githae.

During his 15 year-service at the Standard Group, Makau specialized in Agriculture and Science journalism where he covered stories in production and conservation.

As a cameraman in the Next Frontier program, Makau travelled in several European countries and other African nations where, alongside his team members, they transformed the world through impactful storytelling.

Machakos governor, Wavinya Ndeti said "Makau was a dedicated, courageous and principled journalist whose work exemplified professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment to truth and public service."

Makau died aged 41 years and leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline and three children.