Wavinya warns against road reserve encroachment as Machakos pushes infrastructure drive

By Erastus Mulwa | Dec. 20, 2025

 

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti inspects the upgrading works on Gossip-Mlolongo-Police Housing road in Mlolongo Township on Saturday[.Erastus Mulwa,Standard]]

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has cautioned residents to desist from encroaching on road reserves, terming it a major setback to her government’s infrastructure development agenda.

Speaking in Mlolongo Township after inspecting the ongoing upgrading to bitumen standards of the Gossip–Mlolongo–Police Housing Loop Road, the governor asked all individuals who have erected structures along road reserves to voluntarily clear the way or risk being forcefully evicted.

“It is disappointing that massive encroachment on our roads has made it extremely difficult for the county government to carry out upgrading services due to disputes arising from forced displacement of businesses,” she said.

She said her government will progressively continue to invest in infrastructure development, terming it a key driver of the local economy.

“As a county government, we are looking to substantially improve and expand our roads infrastructure because we believe it is a key stimulant for economic development,” she said.

She also challenged residents to take advantage of development projects to engage in viable entrepreneurial activities to boost livelihoods.

The Gossip–Mlolongo–Police Housing Loop Road will extend to Mlolongo Dispensary and Assisi Nursing Home, granting significant mobility relief to adjacent neighbourhoods.

“As we focus on improving our roads infrastructure, I call upon residents who have encroached on road reserves to give way. Encroachment has been the greatest hindrance to faster service delivery in our roads programme across the county,” she said.

The governor also proceeded to open the Mzee Peter Ndeti–Pridelands Road, which was constructed through a collaboration between the county government, Sabaki Residents’ Association and other partners.

 

