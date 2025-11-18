Kindiki leads UDA campaign as Mbeere North by-election intensifies

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents of Siakago town on Monday, November 18, 2025. [DPCS]

Campaigns for the Mbeere North by-election have intensified with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki calling for residents to back Leonard Muriuki Wamuthende Leo of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to continue ongoing government projects.

On Monday, November 17, Kindiki pitched camp in Siakago town, saying the constituency had been neglected for years.

He said the government has launched road, water, and electricity development projects.

Kindiki promised a tough fight against the opposition, accusing them of offering only insults and empty slogans.

“We are ready for them. They have been beating their chests and insulting area leaders, but they are about to get the shock of their lifetime,” he said.

The by-election, set for November 27, was triggered by the appointment of former MP Geoffrey Ruku as Public Service Cabinet Secretary.

Kindiki’s move comes even as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has traded accusations with Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire over campaign conduct.

Gachagua backs Democratic Party candidate Newton Karish, while Mbarire, as UDA chairperson, is leading support for Leo.

The rivalry is seen as a proxy battle for political influence in Mt. Kenya, testing the strength of the ruling UDA against Gachagua’s united opposition.

Both sides have accused each other of orchestrating violence and intimidation.

Gachagua has criticised Mbarire and Ruku for attempting to impose a candidate on residents, alleging plots by state actors to disrupt his rallies and claiming Mbarire neglected Mbeere North for three years before the by-election campaign.

He urged voters to “take the money but vote wisely,” warning against potential UDA bribery.

Mbarire has accused Gachagua of inciting protests and property damage in Embu town, claiming he plans to provoke violence during rallies and gain power through illegitimate means.

She called for Gachagua to be barred from campaigning, stressing that UDA supports only persuasion and dialogue.

The contest has intensified as both camps hold rallies and door-to-door campaigns, with the outcome seen as a crucial test of political strength in Embu County and the wider Mt. Kenya region.

Kindiki added that ongoing projects, including the tarmacking of Siakago-Kanyuambora Road, water schemes, and modern markets, are on track, while electricity allocation in the constituency has doubled to Sh500 million.

“The era of mistreatment and marginalisation has come to an end. We will no longer be intimidated and denied development,” said Kindiki.