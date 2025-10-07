Teams to bag millions in Governor's Cup to address teenage pregnancies, SGBV

Principal secretary state department for correction services Dr.Salome M-Beacco when she visited the Kerugoya probation center formerly Kerugoya prison. [File, Standard]

Alarmed by the high prevalence of Gender violence and defilement cases, Meru County has launched a sporting activity to raise awareness.

The Governor Isaac Mutuma Cup aims to educate residents on protecting vulnerable children and other groups.

Various reports place Meru as one of the leading counties in child sexual abuse, teenage pregnancies, gender based violence, and murder cases in the country.

Speaking last in Meru last week, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr Salome Beacco revealed that sexual and violent offenders had 'overcrowded' prisons.

"Almost 40 per cent of the inmates are in because of sexual offences-rape, sodomy, sexual assault, gender-based violence. The prisons are overcrowded because of sexual offences. In Meru alone, there are over 1,000 men, " she revealed.

She said the societal problems of land-related conflict, alcoholism, and drug abuse were contributing to the problem.

"The consequences are devastating," she said.

Already, the county has taken several measures to address the high rates of SGBV in the community, including the construction of a rescue centre and alcohol and drug abuse facilities in Tigania West and Buuri constituencies, respectively.

Governor Mutuma is also aiming to use a countywide sports event to create awareness on the challenges among the youth and the general public.

Already, over 700 teams have registered for the sports and awareness campaign, with millions in prize money up for grabs.

Governor Mutuma said sports play an important role in community empowerment.

"They foster cohesion, provide our youth with positive alternatives to drug abuse, and promote good health. I strongly encourage all young people to seize this opportunity and sign up for the upcoming competition," Mutuma said.

According to County Youth, Sports and Culture Executive Elias Murega, the tournament dubbed 'Governor Tush Cup' slated to kick off next weekend, will comprise of athletics and football, and will address the issues of HIV/Aids awareness, drug and other substance abuse, teenage pregnancies, and gender-based violence.