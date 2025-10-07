Women senators sound alarm on rising HIV, teen pregnancies in Busia

Senators held a highly participative morning session engaging students and local leaders to address what they termed as the “Triple Threat.[Photo, Courtesy]

The Kenya Women Senators Association (KEWOSA) has raised alarm over the rising cases of HIV infections, adolescent pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Busia County, describing the situation as a national emergency.

Speaking during an outreach session in Busia County on the sidelines of the Senate Mashinani sittings, the female senators held a highly participative morning session engaging students and local leaders to address what they termed as the “Triple Threat.”

The senators visited St. James Kwang’amor Secondary School, Okisimo Junior Secondary School, and St. James Nasewa School before holding a dialogue with county and national officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

According to KEWOSA Chairperson Senator Veronica Maina, the data from Busia paints a worrying picture.

The data reveal that the county recorded 135 new HIV infections among adolescents aged 10–19 in 2024, up from 120 in 2019, with about 2,400 adolescents currently living with HIV.

Between 2016 and 2024, there were 65,540 adolescent pregnancies, accounting for 28% of all first antenatal clinic visits.

Subsequently, reported SGBV cases among adolescents rose sharply from 66 in 2016 to 480 in 2024, with 171 girls aged 10–17 becoming pregnant due to defilement within that period.

Senator Maina noted that the challenges are worsened by poverty, with 69.3 per cent of Busia residents living below the national poverty line—conditions that make adolescents more vulnerable to exploitation and school dropouts.

To address the crisis, KEWOSA conducted a Dignity and Health programme, distributing 3,000 menstrual hygiene kits to girls and 1,000 pairs of boxer shorts to boys to help improve school attendance and confidence.

Students were also educated on their legal rights under the Sexual Offences Act (2006), which defines sexual activity with minors as defilement and prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The Senators urged learners to report cases of abuse and emphasised the role of boys as allies in promoting gender equality.

In the afternoon, the senators then met with key stakeholders—including the County Commissioner, Chief Magistrate, county executives, police, clergy, cultural leaders, and representatives of youth and boda boda riders—at the PCEA Church in Busia Town to develop a multisectoral strategy against the Triple Threat.

“The seriousness of the Triple Threat demands that we move beyond rhetoric,” Senator Maina said.

“We will use our Senate mandate for oversight, legislation, and representation to ensure that frameworks such as the Children’s Act (2022) and Basic Education Act (2013) are fully implemented.”

KEWOSA announced that it will continue its campaign with a Regional Women’s Leadership Reflection meeting later this week, bringing together women MCAs from Busia, Bungoma, and Siaya counties to strengthen collective action on the issue.





