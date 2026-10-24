Sleuths arrest officer linked to Kyalo Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders

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Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang at the Eldoret Police Station. [Courtesy; DCI]

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang a suspect in the murders of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu and Dr Victoria Mutiso in Eldoret City.

In a statement, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said that he was arrested along Uganda Road in Eldoret’s Central Business District while driving a silver Toyota Fielder and was taken to the Eldoret Police Station for processing pending arraignment.

“Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang, who had been on the run, was arrested by a team of detectives from DCI Headquarters following actionable intelligence that led them to Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County,” said Amin.

At the time of the arrest, police said that Sang was in the process of seeking the vehicle to raise money for his upkeep.

“His arrest brings a key suspect who had remained at large into police custody, marking a significant step forward in the two murder investigations.”

Nderi was attached to the Nderi Police Station in Kikuyu, Kiambu County and was identified as the link person between the financiers and the killers.

He is accused of providing the murder weapon a mini Jericho pistol.

Amin said that his detectives were pursuing further leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killings and determine whether other individuals were involved.

Mbobu was shot dead on September 9, 2025, along Magadi road while he was driving home by people on a motorcycle.

Almost a year later, Dr Mutiso was shot dead by assassins on a motorcycle in Upper Hill while on board a digital taxi.

Later Amin revealed that the two killings were connected as they involved property dispute where Mbobu offered legal services during a divorce between Dr Mutiso’s husband Professor David Ndetei and his first wife Rose Mbithe.

At the heart of the dispute in a house, vehicles and prime land in Mlolongo and the matter is already at the Machakos Law Courts.

Mbithe alongside her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, are in custody after they were charged with Dr Mutiso’s murder alongside Police Constables Bett Kiplangat Collins and Eliijah Kimoi, Pius Muiru Mbugua and Maritim Kimutai.

Kimoi was attached to Karinde Police Station also in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Mbithe, Chris and Angela were also charged with Mbobu’s killing alongside police officers Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi as well as Nicholas Lemiso and Noah Lang’at.