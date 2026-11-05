Three acquitted in the murder of 2023 US-based couple

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The three accused persons Peris Ondara, her brother Dennis Ondara Clement and Peter Njoroge Kirikain court. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Three suspects charged with the cold-blood murder of a US-based couple at Nyamakoroto in Nyamira County have been acquitted by the Nyamira High Court.

Justice Wanjiku Cherere in her judgment found that Peris Ondara, her brother Dennis Ondara Clement and Peter Njoroge Kirika did not kill Edward Morema Nyagechi, 62 and his wife Grace Mong’ina Morema, 58 on March, 21, 2023.

The couple lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota and were in the country for holiday.

The judge deflated the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions account of the night that Ondara, a former teacher at Tala primary school in Machakos county; Clement and Kirika killed the couple.

In her judgment that was delivered virtually Thursday morning, Justice Cherere dismissed prosecution evidence against the accused persons and said the DPP failed to prove the murder case against all the three accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.