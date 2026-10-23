Kitui MCA arrested over links to Nairobi CBD phone theft

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Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward, was arrested on Friday over alleged links to phone theft in CBD. [Courtesy, DCI]

A sitting Member of County Assembly in Kitui has been arrested over links to Nairobi CBD Phone theft.

Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward, was arrested on Friday after a trail of alleged phone theft within the CBD finally caught up with him.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Musyoka was arrested by police attached to the Kamukunji Police Station.

According to the DCI, the MCA had been on the detectives’ radar over three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026.

“Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives swooped on the suspect in Mfangano Street, closing in on a man wanted in connection with a string of reported phone thefts,” the DCI said in a statement.

They said CCTV footage proved instrumental in the investigations, with detectives positively identifying him in connection with the reported incidents.

His arrest, the detectives said, has also brought to the fore an outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate case.

The MCA is allegedly wanted in another criminal case after failing to attend court following his release on bond by Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with an offence of stealing.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment. The DCI reiterates that no one is above the law,” DCI posted.

The directorate said it will continue to pursue leads and bring suspects before the courts to answer for criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status in society.