Court orders review of four cases in Sh100 billion Kiambu land dispute

Justice Yuvinalis Angima. [Courtesy]

The Environment and Lands Court has directed lawyers appearing in four different cases, including one filed by a family which owns ‘Paradise Lost’, to exchange documents to ascertain whether they involve the same Sh100 billion property.

Before Justice Yuvinalis Angima are four cases which were filed by Margaret Nyokabi against Saniel Mukiri, Esther Njeri and eight others. At the same time, there is another filed by Mbari ya Mbogo, who sued Ruth Wanjiku, Esther Njeri and Paul Ndung’u, who are executors of the estate of Mary Warurii Gikunju.