DPP drops Sh120 million graft case against six Nakuru County officials

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DPP Renson Ingonga has withdrawn graft charges against six Nakuru County officials in a Sh120.4m scandal. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, has dropped graft charges against six Nakuru County officials accused of receiving kickbacks in a Sh120.4 million procurement scandal barely two months after they were charged.

Chief Magistrate Tito Gesora on Monday, October 19, 2026, allowed the DPP’s application to withdraw five corruption charges against the six officials despite an objection from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which said it had not been formally notified of the move.

In his ruling, Gesora allowed the withdrawal under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), bringing the charges against the six officials to an end.

“This court, however, allows the DPP's application to drop the charges against the accused persons in this case under Section 87 a of the CPC. The case is marked as closed,” the magistrate ordered.

The court further directed that the bail and bond deposits made by the six accused persons be refunded.

The officials whose charges have been withdrawn are Daniel Ndung’u Wainaina, former Director of Medical Services; Kennedy Mungai Barasa, Chief Officer for Roads and Infrastructure; Timothy Kiogora Murithi, Chief Officer for Water; Josphat Kimemia, Chief Officer for Youth Affairs and Sports; Peter Gitau Thabanja, Nakuru City Manager; and Dr Solomon Sirma, former Nakuru County Chief Officer for Health and current Baringo County Executive Committee Member for Finance.

They had been charged with five counts of engaging in corrupt practices, with the prosecution alleging that they received kickbacks to influence procurement processes linked to payments made by Nakuru County to three companies.

The charge sheet alleged that the six officials received payments from Kenneth Murithi Ndubi, director of companies awarded county tenders, in connection with contracts for medical equipment at Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, renovation works at Langalanga Health Centre, proposed desilting and construction works at Gituro Dam, and other county projects.

The case arose from investigations by EACC against Nakuru County economist Lorna Karamuta Mubichi and 11 Others into alleged conflict of interest involving Karamuta and companies associated with her husband, Kenneth Murithi Ndubi.

The companies linked to the graft scandal are Denken Building & Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investments Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited, which are said to have received payments totalling Sh120,478,417 from the county between the 2020/2021 and 2024/2025 financial years.

During Monday’s proceedings, the EACC told the court it had not been formally notified of the intended withdrawal and asked the prosecution to file a written application and serve it on the commission.

The anti-graft agency argued that the case raised significant public-interest concerns and that, as the investigating agency, it needed an opportunity to obtain instructions and respond to the proposed withdrawal.

However, the prosecution maintained that a review of the evidence had established that it was insufficient to link the transactions in question to any tender or procurement process.

Defence lawyers supported the application.

The case involving the other accused persons, including Nakuru County economist Karamuta, her husband Murithi and four others, remains pending, with the matter scheduled for hearing on March 8, 2027.