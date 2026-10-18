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Wanjigi succession battle: Widow, son fight over billionaire's empire

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 18, 2026
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When Maina Wanjigi lived, he built a multi-billion-shilling empire and quietly slipped away to eternal sleep.

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