DCI rolls out biometric clearance to diplomats

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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has rolled out biometric clearance to diplomats following the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) at the Diplomatic Police Unit (DPU) Headquarters.

Moving ahead diplomats, foreign nationals and staff of international missions will be able to apply for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) locally without a visit to DCI Headquarters or Huduma Centres.

“The launch extends access to the digital service to the diplomatic community as part of the ongoing nationwide rollout, which is aimed at improving the efficiency and accessibility of PCC processing,” said DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

The roll out follows the launch of the system on July 23, 2026, by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at DCI headquarters.

By September the services had been rolled out to 20 additional centres, primarily serving the Central Region and neighbouring areas.

“This brought the total number of connected PCC application centres to 26 out of 63 countrywide, including six previously connected centres in Nairobi.”

The areas covered include parts of Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyadandarua, Laikipia, Samburu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru and Isiolo counties.

“The MBIS has reduced PCC processing time from 14 days to same-day issuance, increased record-handling capacity from 2 million to 10 million records, and raised daily search capacity from 4,500 to 20,000.”

The MBIS system integrates fingerprint, palm print and facial recognition technologies which enhance identification accuracy and strengthen forensic capabilities in criminal investigations.

“It also replaces ink-based fingerprinting and paper-based processes with live digital biometric capture,” said Amin.

DCI said said that the nationwide rollout is ongoing.