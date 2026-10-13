Two police officers arrested for allegedly defiling three-year-old

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Two police offficers in Meru County arrested for alleged defilement. [Courtesy]

Two police officers in Meru County are being held in custody for allegedly defiling a three-and-a-half-year-old girl.

On October 12, the two appeared in the Githongo Law Courts, where the police successfully sought and obtained custodial orders, as the investigation progresses.

The Imenti Central DCIO, led by Dr Margaret Awino, successfully sought custodial orders and was allowed to detain the duo for 14 days.

Nafuna Sarapai - Senior Principal Magistrate Nafuna Sarapai allowed the police to detain the two as the Investigations progress.

The two will be held at the Meru Police Station.

The matter was reported at Kariene Police Station in Imenti Central Sub County.

The officers attached to Kinjo Police Patrol Base, Githongo Police Station, allegedly defiled the girl, with the matter first being reported at Githongo Police Station.

The mother of the girl reported that she had been defiled on October 9, after one of the policemen she knew as 'Baba' found her outside and carried her on his shoulders into his house, removed her trousers and proceeded to violate her.

The minor, who said she was in pain after the ordeal, said the officer had, after doing it, ordered her to go back to her mother.

She said three people came and took her to her mother.

The woman reported that she took the child to a hospital in Meru where she underwent a medical examination, and a P3 Form was issued.

According to the doctor's examination, the findings were consistent with a defilement.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCIO) Imenti Central visited Kinjo Police Patrol Base, accompanied by the mother and the child, and the latter was able to identify the house occupied by her alleged assailants.

Upon searching the house, the police found bedding, which they confiscated as exhibits, and the scene was also photographed and processed.

It was also reported that two witnesses, also minors, had been sent by the mother to look for the victim and when they did so, they found her at the house belonging to one of the suspects.

An identification parade conducted by the Deputy OCS Kariene Police Station was mounted on October 11, during which the child is said to have positively identified the two policemen as the ones who defiled her.

It was following the identification exercise and consideration of the medical report and statements recorded, the duo were placed in custody at Kariene Police Station before their arraignment at Githongo Law Courts, where the DCI Imenti Central sought custodial orders as they completed more Investigations.