Defiler of girl, 7 still free despite 30-year sentence

Justice for defilment victims. [Courtesy]

On December 11, 2025, a magistrate pronounced judgment on a case in which a 7-year-old girl was defiled by a man. ‘I find the accused person herein guilty of the main charge of defilement’, read the legal text in an 8-page judgement, a copy of which The Standard has. The man was subsequently sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

The perpetrator, Salim Said Kuuza, is, however, at large, missing since February 2025, surprisingly after having been arrested and remanded for being a flight risk.