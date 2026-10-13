If I die, blame Sarah: Ex-MP recalls Cohen's chilling phone call

Tob Cohen. [File, Standard]

Former Gatundu Member of Parliament Patrick Kariuki yesterday told the High Court that former businessman Tob Cohen had allegedly expressed fear for his life, with his widow being allegedly at the centre of it.

Muiruri, who alleged that his friendship with the deceased had blossomed at the golf course, further told High Court Judge Diana Kavedza that Cohen had, on the night of July 19, 2019, allegedly called through his mobile phone.