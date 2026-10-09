Inside John Matara and Starlet Wahu's Sh50,000 deadly fight

John Matara has, for the first time, told the High Court how a Sh50,000 payment dispute allegedly turned deadly, leaving pastor Kanyari's sister, socialite Starlet Wahu, dead.
Testifying in his defence before Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti yesterday, Matara gave a blow-by-blow account of the events leading to the death of Wahu inside Room Y32 at Papino Apartments in South B, Nairobi.
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