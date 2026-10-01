Kalonzo calls for end to abductions after visiting latest victim Collins Otieno

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa visit activist Collins Otieno at LifeCare Hospital in Mlolongo. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard ]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for an end to abductions and alleged torture of Kenyans, accusing the government of abandoning due process and violating constitutional rights.

Kalonzo questioned why young activists such as Otieno would be targeted, saying the authorities should instead use established investigative and judicial mechanisms when pursuing suspects.