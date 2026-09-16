Sh1 billion paid to 1,083 victims of human rights violations

Police arrest protesters in Nairobi during Gen Z demonstrations . [File]

The government has so far paid Sh1.014 billion to 1,083 victims of human rights violations arising from demonstrations and public protests, according to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations.

The panel said the claims processed so far cover fatalities, injuries, sexual violence, economic losses and other recognised forms of harm under the applicable reparations framework.