Suspect linked to Sh14m overseas job scam arrested hiding at in-law's house

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Evans Ndibui Ndutha was arrested on Saturday night following a raid on his hideout at his in-law’s home in Nyamuthanga, Lari sub county in Kiambu County.

The suspect linked to Sh14 million overseas job scam has been arrested.

Evans Ndibui Ndutha was arrested on Saturday night by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations following a raid on his hideout at his in-law’s home in Nyamuthanga, Lari sub county in Kiambu County.

Ndutha had been dodging police and court summons for over five months after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Kibra Law Courts.

His arrest comes in the wake of KTN and The Standard stories that exposed the plight of more than 38 Kenyans who allegedly lost over Sh14 million in a scheme promising them jobs abroad.

Court documents aver that after collecting funds from desperate job seekers through his firm, Nduanny Global Consultancy located in Khamaki’s, Nair, Ndutha issued fake visas before switching off his phone and going into hiding.

Court documents reveal that the suspect duped victims by falsely claiming he had the authority to secure jobs in Canada, Ireland and New Zealand within two to three months of paying processing fees.

The suspect is currently being held at Kilimani Police Station and is awaiting arraignment on Monday.