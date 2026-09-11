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One person arrested, weapons, tactical gear recovered in Kisumu gang crackdown

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 11, 2026
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One person arrested, weapons, tactical gear recovered in Kisumu gang crackdown. [DCI]

Crude weapons, tactical gear and cannabis sativa (bhang) have been recovered during a multi-agency operation targeting suspected members of criminal gangs and their associates in Kondele, Kisumu County.

The operation, conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Administration Police Service (APS) and General Service Unit (GSU), also led to the arrest of a suspected gang member.

According to the DCI, officers intercepted a white Toyota Axio, registration number KCZ 808K and arrested 34-year-old Franklin Okungu, alias “Ninjaman”, who was aboard the vehicle.

“The suspect is believed to be a gang member and associate of Oliver Jaoko, alias ‘Olivetti’,” the DCI said in a statement.

Following his arrest, Okungu led detectives to his residence in Manyatta, where officers conducted a search and recovered several items.

They included pouches containing arrows, three machetes, a customised club fitted with a metal casing and screw-gear head, two military-pattern jungle ground sheets, a red beret, a tactical shirt, tactical trousers and shorts, and a black military-style helmet.

Detectives also recovered 16 cannabis sativa-infused cookies, commonly known as weed cookies, cannabis sativa (bhang), a diary containing handwritten entries detailing tactics and techniques, training manuals and other warfare-related material.

“The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) from Nyanza Region, while an inventory of the recovered exhibits was prepared and signed by the suspect,” police said.

Preliminary investigations have linked Okungu to an outfit known as “American Marines”, which is alleged to have trained members in handling swords, pangas and machetes, as well as karate and other combat techniques.

Further investigations have established that the outfit comprised bouncers and other youths who were allegedly mobilised and hired for various assignments before evolving into a group known as the “Summit Gang”.

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