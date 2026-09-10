Four men lynched over suspected cattle rustling in Homa Bay

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Residents mill at the scene where four suspects were lynched in Yala village, Rachuonyo South Sub-County, on September 10, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Four men have been lynched and their vehicle torched over suspected cattle rustling in Yala village, Rachuonyo South Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The men were killed by a mob on Thursday when they went to a homestead.

Family members who became suspicious about the suspects mission alerted villagers.

The villagers confronted the suspects and demanded to know their mission but they declined to answer, raising suspicion.

It was at that moment when residents descended on them with crude weapons.

Three of them were killed on the spot, while another one escaped with injuries and fled to a neighbouring village.

He later came out of hiding and asked residents for directions to Oyugis Town, but the injuries on his head attracted attention, and he was lynched.

Kasimba Sub-location Assistant Chief and acting administrator for Kawino Sub-location, Pius Ayugi, said the irate residents also torched a vehicle used by the suspects.

“The first three suspects were killed on the spot. Residents realised that their mission was not clear,” Ayugi said.

He said the residents were alarmed by the increasing cases of livestock theft in the area.

Most of the criminals steal livestock and use vehicles to carry them to unknown locations.

Some of the residents suspect the stolen animals from the area are sold in Siaya County livestock markets.

Bernard Olonde, a resident, said the incidents of livestock theft had forced them to be vigilant.

“We suffer huge losses due to theft of livestock. We will continue to safeguard our animals from theft until the crime comes to an end,” said Olonde.

Homa Bay County Criminal Investigations Officer Jimmy Kisobo told residents to avoid taking the law into their hands.

Kisobo said that mob justice can lead to the death of innocent people.

“The four men have been killed. But I urge residents to avoid taking the law into their hands. They should report such cases to police,” Kisobo said.

He warned residents against stealing property.

The bodies were removed to the sub-county hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.