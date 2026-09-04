From love to lies and bullets: Inside Eldoret City's darkest secrets

Doris Murei, who was shot at a GSU bar near Eldoret State Lodge on Sunday August 30. [Courtesy of her family]

Eldoret has recently earned a reputation as a home of merry-making and partying, but beneath the city’s vibrant nightlife, clandestine affairs are increasingly coming to the fore.

Married women and young women dating the city’s romantic men are increasingly becoming victims when such relationships turn sour.