Police ordered to produce driver of killer 'D'etat' matatu

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Detat matatu which was involved in an accident. [Courtesy]

A Court in Nairobi has ordered the police to produce the driver of a killer matatu that was operating along Komarock, Nairobi County, and operated by Risen Limited, within 14 days, to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Milimani Court magistrate Paul Mutai, in his orders, directed that Sammy Murigi should be on the dock to answer to the charge, as nearly two months had lapsed without him being arrested or appearing in court to take a plea.

This comes as the victims’ lawyers informed the court that the police at Industrial Area Police had illegally released the matatu to the owner for refurbishing despite the same being crucial evidence in the case.

Murigi is facing three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to Section 46 of the Traffic Act, Cap 403.

He is accused of causing the death of Charles Wahome, Tamia Kalekye and Edwin Kago.

According to the charge sheet, Murigi allegedly drove the Isuzu minibus KDU 887C, operated by Risen Sacco, in a reckless manner such that he lost control while negotiating the Enterprise Road roundabout, opposite Kenya Commercial Bank.

“ On the 3rd day of June,2026 at about 2000 hrs along Enterprise Road opposite KCB Bank within Nairobi county, being the driver of motor vehicle KDU 887C Isuzu minibus C/O Risen Sacco did drive the said motor vehicle on the said road recklessly in a manner which was dangerous to other road users having regards to the circumstances of the case, including the nature, condition and use of the road at the time, in that you lost control of the said motor vehicle while negotiating the roundabout and hit the curb and due to the impact the motor vehicle flipped and landed across the road thereby causing death to one Charles Wahome who was the passenger and dies on the spot,” the charge sheet reads in part.