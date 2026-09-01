Ex-Governor Wa Iria, six others charged afresh in Sh351m graft case

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Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on September 1, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, businesswoman Jane Waigwe Kimani and five others have been charged afresh in the Sh351.1 million graft scandal.

This is after Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa on Tuesday dismissed their application seeking to strike out the new charge sheet filed on August 24, 2026 by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The defence had argued that the amended charge sheet had been introduced without the court’s permission.

After the court dismissed the application, Wa Iria, Waigwe and the other five individual accused persons pleaded to the fresh charges arising from alleged irregular award of media-buying contracts by the Murang’a County Government.

The development follows a decision by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga to amend the charge sheet in the long-running corruption case, dropping former Murang’a County Secretary Patrick Kagumu Mukuria and two charges previously preferred against the accused persons.

Those charged alongside the former governor are Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia and David Maina Kiama, directors of Top Image Media Consultants Limited; David Maina Njeri, also a director of the company; Jane Waigwe Kimani and Solomon Mutura Kimani, directors of Value View Limited; and Peter Muturi Karanja, the former governor’s personal assistant.

Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited have also been retained as accused corporate entities.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to eight counts contained in the amended charge sheet, including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, contrary to Section 47A(3) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

In count one, the prosecution alleges that between October 21, 2014 and June 19, 2017, the seven individuals conspired to commit an offence of corruption involving a media-buying contract awarded to Top Image Media Consultants by the Murang’a County Government.

The alleged conspiracy, according to the DPP, resulted in the loss of public property amounting to Sh351,097,491.15.

The charge sheet states that the accused, “being the Governor of Murang'a County, Directors of Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited and Personal Assistant to the Governor of Murang'a County conspired to commit an offence of corruption.”

Count two accuses Wanjiru, Maina and Top Image Media Consultants Limited of unlawfully acquiring public property contrary to Section 45(1)(a) as read with Section 48 of ACECA.

The prosecution alleges that the three unlawfully acquired Sh351,097,491.15 belonging to the Murang’a County Government through a contract for the provision of media-buying services.

In count three, Wa Iria is accused of conflict of interest.

The prosecution alleges that between May 20, 2014 and June 19, 2017, while serving as Murang’a governor and an agent of the county government, he knowingly acquired a direct private interest in contracts between the county and Top Image Media Consultants.

The DPP further alleges that Wa Iria received Sh31,829,800 from Top Image Media Consultants.

The remaining counts mainly concern allegations of money laundering involving Wa Iria, Waigwe, directors of the two companies and the companies themselves.

In count four, the prosecution alleges that Wa Iria, Wanjiru, Maina, Waigwe, Mutura, Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited laundered Sh7.5 million allegedly used to purchase Plot No. Nairobi/Block 83/14/309 in Umoja.

Count five concerns Sh4.5 million, which the prosecution alleges Wa Iria and his co-accused transferred towards the purchase of two houses, Batian 4 and Nelion 88, through Mlima Kenya Homes.

Count six alleges that Sh3.7 million was transferred towards the purchase of 13 acres in LR No. Mweiga Thungare/Block II/Therange II.

Count seven concerns Sh600,000, which the prosecution alleges was used to pay for borehole blasting on the same property.

Count eight alleges that Sh3 million was transferred towards Inner Core Plot A 238 Sector 2, with the prosecution claiming the transaction was intended to disguise the source of money allegedly paid by the Murang’a County Government to Top Image Media Consultants.

The amended charge sheet marks a significant alteration to a case that began in 2024.

Initially, the DPP had charged the accused persons with conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.

However, the amended charge sheet no longer contains the previously preferred charges of abuse of office and dealing with suspect property.

Mukuria, who was among the original eight accused persons, has also been dropped from the case.

Following the fresh pleas, the defence lawyers asked the court to recall all 13 prosecution witnesses who had previously testified so they could be cross-examined afresh.

The prosecution did not oppose the application, acknowledging that the accused persons were entitled in law to have the witnesses recalled following the fresh pleas.

Chief Magistrate Barasa subsequently allowed the application and ordered that all 13 witnesses who had testified in the case be recalled.

The matter will be mentioned within 14 days to confirm the availability of the prosecution witnesses and fix fresh hearing dates.